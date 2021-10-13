Head to Head Review: FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) versus Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. FB Financial pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FB Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares FB Financial and Republic Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Financial $616.50 million 3.43 $63.62 million $3.73 11.99 Republic Bancorp $339.31 million 3.10 $83.25 million N/A N/A

Republic Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FB Financial.

Volatility and Risk

FB Financial has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FB Financial and Republic Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Financial 20.50% 15.97% 1.82% Republic Bancorp 26.81% 9.37% 1.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of FB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of FB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FB Financial and Republic Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Financial 1 0 5 0 2.67 Republic Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

FB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $39.40, suggesting a potential downside of 11.88%. Republic Bancorp has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.73%. Given Republic Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Republic Bancorp is more favorable than FB Financial.

Summary

FB Financial beats Republic Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees. The Mortgage segment originates from fees and gains on sales in the secondary market of mortgage loans that originate outside banking footprint or through internet delivery channels and from servicing. The company was founded by James W. Ayers in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The Traditional Banking segment encompasses MemoryBank, private banking, treasury management services, internet banking, other banking services, and bank acquisitions. The Warehouse Lending segment provides short-term revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers. The Mortgage Banking segment includes 15-, 20- and 30-year fixed-term single-family, first-lien residential real estate loans. The Tax Refund Solutions segment facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products and offers a credit product through third-party tax. The Republic Credit Solutions segment offers general-purpose-reloadable prepaid cards through third-party service providers. The company was founded by Bernard M. Trager in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

