Head-To-Head Survey: Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) versus Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) and Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avid Technology and Intapp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Technology $360.47 million 3.74 $11.06 million $0.46 64.20 Intapp $214.63 million 6.83 -$46.76 million ($1.23) -19.57

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Intapp. Intapp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avid Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Avid Technology and Intapp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Intapp 0 0 10 0 3.00

Avid Technology currently has a consensus target price of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.43%. Intapp has a consensus target price of $42.60, suggesting a potential upside of 76.98%. Given Intapp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intapp is more favorable than Avid Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Technology and Intapp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Technology 6.89% -29.86% 14.88% Intapp N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Avid Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Intapp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Avid Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.2% of Intapp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle. Its solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The company sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

