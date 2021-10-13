Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.21

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Health and Happiness (H&H) International alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.