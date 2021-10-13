Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 7,575.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,042 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $37,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 286.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 385,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 148.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 363,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 34.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,203,000 after purchasing an additional 358,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 594.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 391,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 334,768 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE FLS opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

