Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of Ladder Capital worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 97.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a current ratio of 100.81.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

