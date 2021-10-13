Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 22,365.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

