Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 98,072 Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDM opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

