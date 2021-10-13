Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 19,000 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,006,000 after purchasing an additional 112,792 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885,864 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 479,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 347,163 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,635 shares of company stock worth $372,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.