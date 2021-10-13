Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00042088 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00100026 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.67 or 0.00426655 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00013030 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00028059 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00034400 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.