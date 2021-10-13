HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. 341,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

