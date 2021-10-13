Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,311,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $147,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

