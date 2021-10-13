Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after purchasing an additional 186,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,216. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.03.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

