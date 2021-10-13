Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Shares Down 0.9%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.82. Approximately 7,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 12,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hengan International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Hengan International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Hengan International Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

