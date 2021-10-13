Hernani Holdings LLC Sells 440,600 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Hernani Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 10.9% of Hernani Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hernani Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $50,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

BND traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.25. 97,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,679,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $85.75. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

