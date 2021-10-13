High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Downgraded by Atb Cap Markets to Sector Perform

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) was downgraded by Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of HWO stock opened at C$1.59 on Monday. High Arctic Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.68 and a 12 month high of C$1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.35.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$16.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire bought 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,116.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 251,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$319,601.10.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

