Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,153.31

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,153.31 ($15.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,186 ($15.50). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,150 ($15.02), with a volume of 101,479 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,144.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,153.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £944.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

