Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $143.47

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.47 and last traded at $143.28, with a volume of 9757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.51.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of -142.41 and a beta of 1.25.
In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
