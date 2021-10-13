Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $143.47

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.47 and last traded at $143.28, with a volume of 9757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of -142.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

