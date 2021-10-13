Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.57 and a beta of -0.08. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director David B. Wells acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $389,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,532,500 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 26.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

