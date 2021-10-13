Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCXLF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

HCXLF stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

