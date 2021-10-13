HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$11,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at C$521,675.

Darcy Glenn Daubaras also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

On Friday, October 8th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$11,100.00.

Shares of HIVE stock opened at C$3.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 13.23.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.