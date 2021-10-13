Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut Höegh LNG Partners from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $172.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

