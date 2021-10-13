HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. 18,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,804. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.