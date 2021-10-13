Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Host Hotels have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is well poised to gain from the premium properties in solid demand markets. The REIT is seeing a recovery in leisure demand in markets like Miami, Phoenix, Hawaii and the Sunbelt regions. The lodging industry is resuming operations on a considerable basis, and will likely benefit from the relaxation of regulations, acceleration in vaccine distribution, favorable holiday travel trends and improving supply-demand fundamentals. This will help the company elevate EBITDA growth and gain market share. Though recovery in core business transient might be gloomy amid constrained business transient demand and delayed return to offices, the recent trend in estimate revisions for funds for operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook.”

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HST. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

HST opened at $16.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.