Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.45

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.45 and last traded at $98.10, with a volume of 191911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.48.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

