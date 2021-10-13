Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

HNP stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. Huaneng Power International has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huaneng Power International will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 123.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 138,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 52.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 41,503 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 868.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 83.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

