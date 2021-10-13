HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $850.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $700.00 to $850.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Raymond James raised their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $756.95.

HUBS stock traded up $21.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $780.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,833. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.40 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a one year low of $283.87 and a one year high of $814.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $678.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.48.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,567 shares of company stock worth $21,130,215. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in HubSpot by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in HubSpot by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in HubSpot by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

