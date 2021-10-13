Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

HYLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,374,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,404. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.78. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 925,000 shares of company stock worth $8,241,000. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

