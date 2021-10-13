Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Update

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 544,700 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the September 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 11.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDRA opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

