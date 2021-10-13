IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IDBA opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $244.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.22). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,329.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

