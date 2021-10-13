IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.25

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6414 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

About IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

