Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Impinj were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 1,089.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $33,469.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,412,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PI opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

