Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $555,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.23 and a beta of 2.15. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NARI. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

