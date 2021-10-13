Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $21.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $469.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.15 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 286,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 488.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 174,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 163,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 86,524 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

