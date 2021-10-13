indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.87 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $2,912,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

