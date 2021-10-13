Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.97.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Infosys by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Infosys by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. 298,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,136,114. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

