Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,860,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,362,097 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.63% of Ingersoll Rand worth $334,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,391 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,144 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,398,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,772,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

