Ink (INK) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $341,705.68 and $251.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00069647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00119405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,980.72 or 1.00042551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.50 or 0.06144167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

