InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Up 6.7% on Analyst Upgrade

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $80.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. InMode traded as high as $80.70 and last traded at $80.48. 22,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,600,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.44.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,866,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $65,675,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 216.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after purchasing an additional 685,466 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth approximately $32,087,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $29,846,000.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 1.65.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

