InMode Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,959 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 167% compared to the typical volume of 3,360 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,639 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,846,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INMD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

INMD traded up $10.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.55. 80,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,026. InMode has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

