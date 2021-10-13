Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,564 ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,255,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKG traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $73.49. 129,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,587,667. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.98. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $115.15.

