Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 20,682 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.66 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.75. The firm has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

