Inscription Capital LLC Invests $1.29 Million in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,482 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,565 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,118,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 528,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,537. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

