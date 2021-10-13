Inscription Capital LLC Makes New $774,000 Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 340.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 190,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,168. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.01. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $71.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

