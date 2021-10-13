Inscription Capital LLC Makes New $966,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,844 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after acquiring an additional 314,888 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.43. The stock had a trading volume of 34,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,246. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.75.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

