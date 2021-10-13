Inscription Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Inscription Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total value of $1,486,571.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 792,178 shares of company stock worth $204,135,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.79 on Wednesday, reaching $282.79. 77,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,376,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.46. The firm has a market cap of $276.85 billion, a PE ratio of 112.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.