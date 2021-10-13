Inscription Capital LLC Sells 799 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $223,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 53.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after buying an additional 972,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.63. The company has a market cap of $244.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.80 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

