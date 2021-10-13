Insider Buying: High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Acquires C$21,200.00 in Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,200.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 1,800 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,785.02.

On Monday, October 4th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,974.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,100 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,825.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,400 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,723.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 3,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,675.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,359.00.

On Monday, July 19th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.13 per share, with a total value of C$73,552.08.

On Friday, July 16th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.30 per share, with a total value of C$91,770.69.

On Wednesday, July 14th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,300 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.32 per share, with a total value of C$43,956.00.

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at C$13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$445.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. High Liner Foods Inc has a twelve month low of C$8.45 and a twelve month high of C$14.13.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.4999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

