Insider Buying: Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Insider Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) insider Colleen McHugh bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £9,120 ($11,915.34).

Shares of RECI stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of £348.58 million and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 155.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 654.98. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a one year low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

