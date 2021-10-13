Insider Buying: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 6,700 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $50,719.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 8,183 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $60,554.20.

On Monday, October 4th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 6,397 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $47,465.74.

On Thursday, September 9th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 28,624 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $236,720.48.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 12,448 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $102,073.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 34,999 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $276,142.11.

On Thursday, August 26th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 11,407 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $81,788.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

