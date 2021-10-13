Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 24,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $478,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. 3,680,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,299. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $471.54 million, a PE ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
