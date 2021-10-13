Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 24,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $478,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. 3,680,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,299. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $471.54 million, a PE ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

AEHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.